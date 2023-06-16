The team’s Swiss cyclist Bahrain – Victorious Gino Mader died this Friday after suffering a serious fall this Thursday in the fifth stage of the Return to Switzerland.

The accident took place at kilometer 197, in the descent towards the finish line in La Punt, the organizers of the round explained in a separate statement, specifying that another runner, the American Magnus Sheffield, it had fallen in the same place.

Very sad

Mader was found “inert in the water” after leaving the road and was “immediately resuscitated and then transported to the Coire hospital by air,” added the organization of the Tour of Switzerland, specifying that “the severity of his injuries was not still diagnosed.”

“Gino, thank you for the light, the joy and the laughter that you brought us all, we will miss you as a rider and as a person. ❤️ Today and every day, we travel for you, Gino”, was the heartfelt message from the team.

Mader was a teammate of the Colombian Santiago Buitrago, who was going to work for him in the last Giro d’Italia, but the Italian could not participate.

Gino Mäder fell into a ravine during the Tour of Switzerland.

“We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication and enthusiasm were an inspiration to all of us. He was not only an extremely talented rider, but a great person off the bike,” said the CEO, Milan Erzen.

He added: “We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. Bahrain Victorious will race in his honor, cherishing his memory on every road we run on. We are determined to show the spirit and passion that Gino showed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team.”