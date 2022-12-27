The Spanish cyclist’s riding tour ended in tragedy Gonzalo Frias34, on the road that leads to Clara Chuchío, in the north of Santa Cruz (Bolivia), last Sunday.

The cyclist, recognized for having won several local competitions, was accompanied by several friends when he was hit by a car from behind.

The crash caused his death.

This Tuesday, the video showing the escape of the driver involved was released. In addition, in the midst of demonstrations by other cyclists, Frías’s parents spoke forcefully to demand justice.

‘This is a savage’

The parents of 34-year-old cyclist Gonzalo Frías arrived in eastern Santa Cruz to attend the wake for their son who was run over on Christmas Sunday on the Clara Chuchío highway, which connects that city with Warnes and where the athlete usually trained.



“This is outrageous, anyone can have an accident, but leaving them lying on the road, that is not human, so we expect justice”the cyclist’s mother told the media.

In the same way, Frías’s father asked that the person responsible be brought to justice and that the law be applied “as harshly as possible.”

Meanwhile, the owner of the vehicle that struck the cyclist voluntarily presented himself to the Warnes Police to assert that it was his car that caused the accident, but that he was not the driver, but one of his workers who is believed to be in drunk state.

Jhonny Abdón, the lawyer for the owner of the car, maintained that the vehicle was in a warehouse, but that one of the workers removed the vehicle “arbitrarily” and then returned it with visible shocks.

The owner was arrested but a few hours later he was released as no evidence of involvement in this situation was found. The lawyer asserted that the authorities have already identified the alleged perpetrator, but that he does not answer the calls and even his father asked him to turn himself in to deal with the situation.

The vehicle is held by the Police and They continue with the operations to find the person responsible for this fact.

For his part, Paúl Lijerón, the president of the Departmental Cycling Association, asked for justice for the athlete who had already lived for several years in Bolivia and He came to stand out in the middle by winning several local competitions.

As an act of solidarity, the cyclists from Santa Cruz will carry out a caravan that will accompany the burial to the cemetery where the cremation will take place. The cyclists demanded that there be more security, bike lanes, greater controls to prevent drunk drivers from driving a vehicle and also called for a law that protects the rights of cyclists.

The parents of Gonzalo Frías García, the cyclist who lost his life after being run over, are asking for justice and for the driver of the vehicle that hit him, identified as Luis Alfredo Yurquina, to be apprehended. pic.twitter.com/5UoFTFpaOi – Chain A National Network (@cadenaabolivia) December 27, 2022

