Colombian cycling is in mourning, after learning of the death of former cyclist Javier Ignacio Montoya, who was a great protagonist of the Vueltas Colombia.

The former cyclist from Antioquia died of a heart attack while training on the outskirts of Medellin.

(Millonarios sank: new defeat, now against Patriotas, who came out of the queue)(Scandal in Spain: footballer is captured for alleged match-fixing)

Remembered

Montoya, a true icon of Colombian cycling, left an indelible mark on the roads and competitions throughout the country. Known for his courage and determination, 'Pesicolo' won the hearts of fans with his impressive victories.'Pesicolo', as it was known, leaves a void, since it was always characterized by supporting new generations who want to venture into pedaling.

A message of solidarity with the Montoya family, for the death of former cyclist Javier Montoya, father of our friends Nacho and Juancho (RIP) pic.twitter.com/cI5dUwkf8W — A Puro Pedal (@APuroPedalCol) February 26, 2024

Javier Ignacio won three stages in the Return to Colombia, two in the 1985 test and the other two years later. He was also part of the teams in the Cycling Tour of Chile in 1985, and on that occasion he was third in the general classification and won the mountain.

Likewise, he stood out for having participated in the national tour seven times, he ran the Classic RCN and two Youth Tours, among other local concert competitions. Montoya was second in the 1987 national road race, which earned him consideration in several Colombian teams.

JAVIER IGNACIO MONTOYA, a prominent former Antioquian cyclist, died today Sunday from a heart attack while training near Medellín. — HectorUCiclismo (@HectorUCiclismo) February 25, 2024

He was also known as the 'Panther', due to the aggressiveness of his cycling. “This Bolivarian team time trial champion in 1985 was no stranger to technical direction. The first opportunity was given to him by Banco Ganadero and then he ventured with a coach at INDESA, achieving good results in those years with cyclists who would later be triumphing in the professional field,” wrote www.revistamundociclistico.com

And he added: “He directed his two talented sons, Juan Guillermo who was in the professional race running with Orgullo Paisa and Javier Ignacio “Nacho o Panterita”, who did the same with Colombia Tierra de Atletas – GW Shimano and other teams.”

Sports