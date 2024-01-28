You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Victor Luna
Victor Luna
Initial reports say he died of a heart attack.
This Sunday the unfortunate news of the death of the former defender was known Victor Luna, who was part of teams like National, America and of the Colombia selection.
According to the first information, Luna died in Medellin victim of a heart attack.
His career
Luna was born in the capital of Antioquia on October 28, 1959 and his first love was always soccer.
For 12 years he was a professional player. With the green of Antioquia, Luna played seven seasons and won the 1981 tournament title.
Then, between 1985 and 1989, he was in América, a team with which he became champion in 1986.
This fans will never forget you 😭
Thank you Prof. Víctor Luna.
RIP
Unforgettable that joy of 2002 after 45 years as champion with Medellín and that wonderful Copa Libertadores of 2003
— Sebastian (@SebastianDIM25) January 28, 2024
Later, he trained as a technical director. He started out as an assistant and lower division coach, but soon became the manager of a professional team.
He directed the DIM as interim coach in 1997, 2000 and 2011 and in the 2002 – 2003 campaigns; 2006 – 2007 he already owned it.
With that team, Luna was champion in 2002, his greatest achievement as sports director.
Advance…
#Mourning #Colombian #football #Víctor #Luna #passed
