National Athletic is in mourning after learning of the death of the former Argentine goalkeeper Raul Navarro Paviatoat 82 years of age, and who was a symbol of the goal in the Verdolaga team and in other clubs in the country.

The former player died on Friday night due to a heart attack in Colonia San Bartolomé, located in the province of Córdoba, Argentina.

National Idol

Navarro began his career at Club Sportivo Belgrano, in the city of San Francisco, Córdoba, Argentina, at the age of 16. Due to his talents, he joined the Córdoba team that won the Argentine Championship in 1962, giving him visibility, and was hired by Club Atlético Huracán, of the First Division of Argentina.

Navarro had an important role in Colombian professional football between the early 70s and 80s, where he played for Atlético Nacional, Millonarios and Deportes Tolima.

He would have his most important cycle with the Verdolaga team, as he would win the Colombian Championship in 1973 and 1976. He made his debut in March 1971 against Pereira. He played eight and a half seasons with the Verdolaga club.

After his retirement as a player, he was a coach and managed Tolima and the defunct clubs, Atlético Córdoba de Sincelejo and Club Deportivo Soledad.

After learning of his death, Atlético Nacional issued a message on its social networks regretting the departure of the player.

“ETERNAL LEGEND! We will never forget what you did for us, Don Raúl. Always fly high, as you did in life to defend our goal.”

