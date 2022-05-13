Mourning in Colombian cycling: young promise, Andrés Arévalo, dies

Colombian cycling is in mourning, after the death of the rider was confirmed this Thursday night Andrés Arévalo, young promise of the country.

Arévalo remained in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the serious accident he suffered in the third stage of the Vuelta de la Juventud, disputed between Popayán and Palmira.

The 18-year-old cyclist, from the IMRD – Zipa Soacha team, suffered the accident on the approach to Buga.

He was diagnosed with a severe head injury, and was transferred to the Palma Real Clinic in Palmira.

Surgery was performed first and it was expected that he would progress. However, this Thursday night he lost the battle.

Through its Twitter account, the Ministry of Sport lamented the death of the cyclist: “We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates. Peace in his grave.”

