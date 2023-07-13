Thursday, July 13, 2023
Mourning in Colombian cycling: 'Mono' Jaramillo died in an accident with another cyclist

July 13, 2023
Mourning in Colombian cycling: ‘Mono’ Jaramillo died in an accident with another cyclist

Mono Jaramillo, cyclist killed in an accident

Javier de Jesús Jaramillo died after an accident with another cyclist.

Photo:

Courtesy of friends of Javier de Jesús Jaramillo

Javier de Jesús Jaramillo died after an accident with another cyclist.

The man who collided with the veteran cyclist, a rival of ‘Cochise’, fled immediately, according to witnesses.

Javier de Jesús Jaramillo Ruiz, popularly remembered in the national peloton as the ‘Mono’, died this weekend after a collision with another cyclist.

This was confirmed by members of his circle closest to this newspaper on Wednesday night.

Mourning in Colombian cycling

According to the preliminary version of the authorities, Jaramillo was the victim of a collision with another cyclist, when he was descending the Alto de Minas, one of the most famous ascents in the Antioquia region, on Sunday morning.

As witnesses have reported, the other rider passed at high speed and managed to touch Jaramillo. According to the friends of the deceased, the subject continued on and did not help the ‘Monkey’.

‘Mono’ Jaramillo is remembered as one of the most popular cyclists in Sabaneta. During his active time, he competed in several national races, such as the Youth Tour, the RCN Classic and the Tour of Colombia. He did it in the sixties, when ‘Cochise’ Rodríguez was the rival to beat.

Recommended

