After a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, Israeli actor Chaim Topol has passed away in his native Tel Aviv at the age of 87

The world of world cinema learned with great sadness the news of the passing of Chaim Topol. Starting from Tel Aviv, the interpreter has also achieved success and recognition in the United States. She was 87 years old and had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for some time.

Even the President of Israel thought about making the announcement, Isaac Herzogwho through social media praised what is considered one of the most important cultural figures in the history of the country.

One of the giants of Israeli culture. A talented actor who has conquered many stages in Israel and abroad, he has filled the cinema screens with his presence and above all he has entered the depths of our hearts.

To understand how important the figure of Topol was in his country, just see i many messages of condolence appeared in his memory on the web, also written by opposition politicians.

Yair LapidFor example, Israel’s opposition leader said Topol taught Israelis a love of culture and the land.

Or Benny Gantza former defense minister, praised Topol and his works, explaining that with them the people “laughed and cried at the same time for the deepest wounds of Israeli society”.

The works of Chaim Topol

As mentioned, Chaim Topol, born in Israel in 1935, was the greatest Israeli actor. He began with small operas in his homeland, before achieving success in 1964 with his portrayal of him in Sallaha comedy about the hardships of a young Sephardic Jewish family in Israel in the early 1950s.

Soon his talent was recognized even outside the borders of his homeland and he was chosen to star in several highly successful films also in the United States.

Among these are mentioned its parts in Night Fighters in 1966, Galileo in 1975, Flash Gordon in 1980, For your eyes only in the 1981 007 series, and in the television miniseries Winds of war in 1983.

His most memorable role, however, was undoubtedly the one in the film Fiddler on the Roof by Canadian director Norman Jewison.

Thanks to it he received the highest awards in the world of cinema in 1972: a Golden Globes in the category of Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, an Academy Award nomination in the category of Best Performer and a Donatello’s David as Best Foreign Actor.