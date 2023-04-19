A few months ago the diagnosis of cancer, which took her away on April 11th: the world of cinema and TV say goodbye to Carol Locatell

Very serious mourning in the world of television and cinema in the United States of America. Carol Locatell, highly esteemed actress of many successful films and TV series, passed away at her home on the outskirts of Los Angeles. She had been battling cancer for a few months, which finally defeated her.

Born in Atlanta in Georgia on December 13, 1940, he later found his fortune in Californiain Los Angeles, as has happened and happens for all those who throw themselves into the world of acting.

His debut dates back to 1973, when he had a part in the film Coffy by Jack Hill. Since then she has practically never stopped, working in numerous hugely successful films and TV series not only in the stars and stripes land but practically all over the world.

The role that certainly contributed most to increase his fame was that in the fifth chapter of the saga Friday the 13ththe one subtitled “A new beginning”.

His share was that of the lady Ethel Hubbard, the foul-mouthed neighbor of a mental institution. Her character was murdered by the main character, the maniac killer Jason Vorhees, but her performance is remembered as one of the best in the entire saga.

Carol Locatell’s other successes and her death

Become over the years a major horror film starcontinued to work until 2019.

She has appeared in such popular TV shows as Bonanza, M*TO*S*H, E.RThe Practice, Seventh Heaven, Touched by an Angel, Without a Trace, Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal.

To announce his death and at the same time explain the causes that led to it, he thought about it Sean Clark, well-known journalist and one of America’s leading experts on horror cinema. On his social channels, the critic wrote: