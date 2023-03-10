Friday, March 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mourning: in brutal accident the son of FIA president is killed

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Mourning: in brutal accident the son of FIA president is killed


close

Bomb blast leaves at least 27 dead in central Nigeria

Mourning.

Mourning.

Like his father he was a pilot.

Saif Muhammad bin Salim29 years old and son of the president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), The Emirati Mohammed ben Sulayem, died after a traffic accident in the city of Dubai. The Emirates Automobile Federation confirmed the tragic news in a statement.

“I ask God to forgive him and have mercy on him, and make him live in large gardens, and give patience to his family. Our condolences to His Excellency Mohammed ben Sulayem and his family,” the agency said in the letter.
(Linda Caicedo makes history! See her first goal with Real Madrid) (Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)

See also  MotoGP | Aleix bets on Aragón: "It could be the Aprilia GP"

Who was?

Like his father, Saif Muhammad bin Salim was a pilot, immersed in circuit racing, where he came to compete in Formula 4 in his country in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem he was elected FIA president at the end of 2020, replacing Jean Todt.

And at the end of the At the end of the eighties and in the nineties he was also a competitor, in this case in rallies. He even ran in the WRC World Championship.

Later, he dedicated himself to organizing events and was rising in the federative entities. The international body has not yet made any official comment on the matter.

EFE

See also  F1 | Ocon like Hakkinen: great double overtaking at Spa!

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Mourning #brutal #accident #son #FIA #president #killed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Last, is the relationship with Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo over? Here are the details – Curler

Last, is the relationship with Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo over? Here are the details - Curler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result