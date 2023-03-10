Mourning: in brutal accident the son of FIA president is killed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mourning.
Like his father he was a pilot.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Saif Muhammad bin Salim29 years old and son of the president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), The Emirati Mohammed ben Sulayem, died after a traffic accident in the city of Dubai. The Emirates Automobile Federation confirmed the tragic news in a statement.
“I ask God to forgive him and have mercy on him, and make him live in large gardens, and give patience to his family. Our condolences to His Excellency Mohammed ben Sulayem and his family,” the agency said in the letter.
Who was?
Like his father, Saif Muhammad bin Salim was a pilot, immersed in circuit racing, where he came to compete in Formula 4 in his country in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem he was elected FIA president at the end of 2020, replacing Jean Todt.
And at the end of the At the end of the eighties and in the nineties he was also a competitor, in this case in rallies. He even ran in the WRC World Championship.
Later, he dedicated himself to organizing events and was rising in the federative entities. The international body has not yet made any official comment on the matter.
منظمة الامارات والدراجات النارية تُعلن (وفاة سيف بن محمد بن سليم) ، ابن الإتحاد الإتحاد الدولي (#FiA) محمد بن سليم @Ben_Sulayem
• اسأل الله بأن يغفر له ويرحمه ويسكنه فسيح جناته ويصبر ذويه
• تعازينا لسعادة محمد بن سليم واسرته. عظم الله أجرهم واحسن الله عزاهم pic.twitter.com/ohq8rqLp9f
— Ibrahim Al-Zubaidi 🇸🇦 (@IbrahimAlZubadi) March 9, 2023
EFE
