The black period of British motorcycling continues, which has recently registered the death of Chrissy Rouse. In the night, in fact, she is gone Keith Farmer, a very talented driver, but with an unfortunate career to say the least. The disappearance of the four-time British champion was confirmed by his older brother David, who today said: “I am speechless, our little brother left us at 1.45 this morning with all of us by his side. Life will never be the same, he has made us all so proud and we will miss him very much. I love you Meekie # 33 “. Farmer won the Superstock 600 title in 2011, the Superstock 1000 title in 2012 and 2018 and the British Supersport championship in 2017. Injuries (including two fractured legs following an accident at Knockhill in 2019) jeopardized his stay. in British Superbikes before his retirement last year. The tributes multiplied after the news of his death. Among these there were those of Yamaha and Suzuki UK, houses for which he raced, and obviously that of the official BSB account.

We are devastated to hear of the passing of Keith Farmer, who won the 2017 British Supersport title with @AppleyardRacing in addition to his three Superstock titles. All at @YMUKofficial send their deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/pOxs3U75NR – Yamaha Racing UK (@YamahaRacingUK) November 10, 2022