The young amateur boxerr Hector Hernandez Hernandez He died at the age of 19, due to a cerebral edema produced after an exhibition match that he held in the Zaragoza park in the port of Veracruz, in Mexico.

This was reported by the Mexican Boxing Federation AC, which denounced negligence on the part of the organizers of the event through a statement.

Apparently, according to said body, the fight did not have doctors or an ambulance. Likewise, the referee would not have had the expected training.

Fight ‘without a doctor and an ambulance’

“On November 29, 2022, the 19-year-old amateur boxer Héctor Hernández Hernández died at dawn, who had participated last Saturday, November 26, in an amateur boxing function, which the organizers recognized was endorsed by the World Boxing Council. amateur and supported by the Municipal Government of the Port of Veracruz, in an event that, both the boxers and the coaches and the referee, do not belong to the Boxing Association of the State of Veracruz, which recognizes the Mexican Federation of this sport,” he asserted. the federation in the post.

He also stressed that the boxing function did not have a doctor or an ambulance, among other essential elements to carry out the event. “In a fight outside of all recognized official regulations, with unauthorized uniforms and, above all, without having a doctor and an ambulance on duty; with a totally incapable referee who allowed the now-deceased boxer to be over-punched.”

In this sense, the Mexican Boxing Federation demanded an investigation by the Veracruz Attorney General’s Office to find those responsible.

The local communicator Cristino Méndez wrote on Facebook, accompanying a video of the fight: “In the fight, the boxer who died today began to tremble and with a strange look, without being treated or intervened by a doctor, judge or referee, ignoring boxing protocol. . Finally Héctor Hernandez passed away due to negligence of this trainer”.

World Boxing Council pronounces

After being accused by the Mexican Boxing Federation, in particular by its president, Ricardo Contreras, the World Boxing Council spoke out and said that it had no interference in the event.

“What a shame to know that the president of the Amateur Boxing Federation, Ricardo Contreras, uses the tragedy of a young man from Veracruz, who died after a boxing event, to promote his antipathy and bitterness against the World Boxing Council,” said the CMB in a brief statement.

“Héctor Hernández Hernández, 19, passed away on Tuesday after a boxing event. It is totally and absolutely false that it was a tournament organized by our organization. The details of this very unfortunate event in which a young dreamer has lost his life will be released.”

