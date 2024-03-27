He boxing mourns the passing of Alesia Graf, who died at the age of 43, but the cause has not yet been revealed by his family, nor by the relevant authorities.

She was world champion GBU in 2066 and also became the queen of WIBF two years later, which clearly shows his enormous sporting potential.

Graf's history shows that he had 29 professional fights, of which he managed to win 16, no small feat for sport lovers with snub noses.

Meaningful message

“We had a great time together… Two women in a boxing domain dominated by men… Always united and supporting each other; We were friends,” said her former sparring partner, Regina Halmich.

“Graf was born as Alessja Klimowitsch in Belarus and headed towards Germany At age 19. “She changed her last name to Graf after getting married in 2002 and became a German citizen in 2008,” said the Colombian boxing page.

He added: “His career was primarily in the Hamburg-based Universum Box promotion, run by Klaus-Peter Kohl and Peter Hanraths. Hanraths expressed his deepest condolences to Graf's family, had only words of praise for her ambition and strength when it came to fighting and stated that she was one of the best boxers he had ever seen along with Regina Halmich.

Sports