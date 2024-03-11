The Olympic, world and Pan American champion Emilio Correa Vaillant, one of the legends of Cuban boxing, died this Monday, at the age of 71, from causes that have not yet been revealed, state media reported.

Belt He was part of the trio of Cuban boxers – along with Theophilus Stevenson (died 2012) and Orlando Martinez (died in 2021) – who achieved the first gold medals in boxing for the island after the 1959 revolution came to power in the Munich Olympic Games 1972.

He National Institute of Sports and Recreation (INDER) He highlighted on the social network X that Correa “shined as part of a legendary generation of Cuban boxing.”

“His style and results marked an era. He rose to prominence at all levels and demonstrated his Cuban heritage at the height of his level as an athlete and coach,” Inder highlighted in his message of condolences to family and friends of the prominent boxer.

The president of Inder, Osvaldo Vento Montiller, and the Cuban Olympic Committee (COC) They sent messages of condolence in which they expressed to their loved ones that the death of the iconic boxer “hurts” and “generates mourning in Cuban sports.”

The official sports page Jit pointed out as the “highest” points of the sports career of Belt the Olympic, world and Pan American crowns that he won in the Munich Games 1972, the world championship held in Havana in 1974 and the Pan-American event in Cali, Colombia) of 1971.

Beltborn in Santiago de Cuba In 1952, he was recognized as a “faithful exponent” of the Cuban school of boxing who stood out for the power of his left hand, considered 'his best weapon'.

With information from EFE.