The Argentine polo is in mourning. This Saturday, at the age of 82, Francisco Dorignac died, legend of the discipline in the country, excellent player during the 60s, 70s and 80s, three times champion of the Argentine Open in Palermo and winner of the Silver Olympia in addition to being a leader with a long career: he was President of the Argentine Polo Association in three terms and head of the Tortugas Country Club.

The death of Frankie, a symbol of national polo, is another great sadness for a sport that was punished by the games of several important men in recent days. In recent weeks they also died the also former presidents of the AAP Marcos Uranga and Luis Lalor.

Dorignac’s heart said enough when he suffered a heart attack shortly after life struck him himself a very hard blow last week: then he had passed away Emilio, one of his four children, only 43 years old. Francisco had become a widower in 2014, when his wife and lifelong companion, María Marta, died.

As a player, what to say. With their 10 handicap goals and at the command of his team, Saint Ana -with which he animated unforgettable classics before Colonel Suarez-, Frankie won nothing more and nothing less than three times the Triple Crown (the Hurlingham, Tortugas and Palermo Open) with a time difference that speaks of the validity that characterized it: 1971, 1973 and 1982.

Those conquests earned him, along with his brother Gastón, the Olimpia de Plata award in each of those seasons. He also played “the game of the century”, as the clash that in 1975 faced two teams with 40 handicap goals for the first time.

In total, in addition to his three “Palermos”, he won Hurlingham four times and Tortugas seven times. And he won two Cups of the Americas (1966 and 1969) with the Argentine National Team by winning the final paths against the United States with his brother Gastón, Juan Carlos Harriott (h) and Horacio A. Heguy.

Under Dorignac’s management, the AAP revalued Campo Argentino and built four new fields at the Pilar headquarters. Photo Diego Díaz

In his leadership role, since 1980 Dorignac was head of the Tortugas Country Club, where he lived, and was holder of the Polo Association in the periods 1987-1991, 2005-2009 and 2013-2017.

In that sense, it was the key man to unblock a conflict with England that, since 1982, had prevented the matches of Argentine teams on English soil. In 1988 he led a national delegation that went to play there and with the return of courtesies from the English, who the following year came to play in Argentina, the doors were reopened of the British teams and championships for the Albiceleste representatives.

They mourn her departure his other three children (Agustín, Valeria and Francisco) and his 15 grandchildren, but also the whole polo family.