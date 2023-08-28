The words of the actress have moved the people of the web

In these last days Vanessa Incontrada he is experiencing terrible mourning. The actress and presenter chose her Instagram page to announce the disappearance of the dog Lola, her trusted four-legged friend as well as her lifelong companion. Needless to say, her words moved the web: let’s find out what happened together.

Vanessa Incontrada forced to say goodbye to her four-legged friend forever Lola. The actress herself announced the disappearance of the hairy girl with a post shared on her Instagram page. In detail, Vanessa Incontrada has published the image of little dog to whom he dedicated these words:

Lola of my heart rest in peace .. you will always be in my heart my little lump Bianca.

There were many who clung to the pain of the actress for the disappearance of her beloved dog, sending messages of affection and closeness to Vanessa Incontrada.

Vanessa Incontrada: love for animals and for her faithful four-legged friends

Last year Vanessa Incontrada became the protagonist of an episode that made her many followers worry a lot. The actress had in fact announced the disappearance of her two Golden Retrievers Zilik and Tokyo. The story kept the many fans of Vanessa on their toes who, in the end, managed to embrace her new furbabies thanks to social media.

These were the words with which the presenter announced to her followers the discovery of her faithful four-legged friends: