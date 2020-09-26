The government of the Kharkiv region declared Saturday, September 26, a day of mourning for those killed in the plane crash with the An-26 plane, which occurred near the city of Chuguev. This is reported on website regional administration.

State flags will be lowered throughout the region, according to the order, which was signed by the head of the regional administration, Aleksey Kucher. It was recommended to cancel entertainment and sports events, as well as change the TV and radio program schedule.

An-26 plane crashed in the Kharkov region on September 25. The crash occurred during a training flight at a distance of two kilometers from the military airport, after which the board caught fire. An engine failure was a possible cause of the disaster.

The plane was carrying military pilots and cadets of the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub. There were 27 people on board: 20 cadets and seven crew members. According to the latest data, 25 of them died.