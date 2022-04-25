The former tronista of Men and Women has published a post on Instagram to announce the death of his grandmother: the words of Fabio Colloricchio

Mourning for the former suitor and tronista of Men and Women, Fabio Colloricchio. He was the one who broke the news, on his official Instagram account. His paternal grandmother died, leaving an unbridgeable void in his heart.

In recent months, Antonia, this is the name of the missing woman, yes it is sick very seriously. Fabio Colloricchio immediately took a flight to reach Argentina and say goodbye for the last time.

Antonia was about to become a great-grandmother and sadly she will never see her great-granddaughter come into the world. The former tronista of Maria De Filippi’s program is about to become a father, her partner Violeta Mangrinyan is pregnant.

The touching post by Fabio Colloricchio

The well-known face of the entertainment world has published a touching message on social networks, accompanied by a photo that portrays him from child in the arms of his sweet granny. Here are her words:

It’s a shame you can’t meet Gala, but I know you’ll always be here with us. I love you grandma. You will rejoin with uncle. Thanks for taking care of everyone so well! You are an example of life.

Colloricchio’s partner also published a post on social media. She addressed all those who sent messages of affection and support to the future father, thanking them publicly:

Thank you for all the messages of support you are sending to Fabio. Unfortunately his grandmother could not resist anymore, he is an angel who has risen to heaven. From there he will take care of us and guide us. I’m sure a part of her will live in Gala and will protect it from her.

Fabio Colloricchio and his partner recently announced that they are expect a baby girl, which will be born next July. To do this, they chose a beautiful photo with the ultrasound scans in hand, where they both appear smiling and full of joy.