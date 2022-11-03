With an official statement, Real Madrid announced the death of the mother-in-law of their coach, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti

A very serious bereavement yesterday hit one of the most famous and successful faces of all time in Italian football, the coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Real Madrid coach has in fact learned the news of the disappearance of María Concepción Barrena Gutiérrez, the mother of his wife and his mother-in-law. In the statement from the blancos, we read that the woman was a very present and important figure in the life of the Italian coach and his lady.

Yesterday evening the last evening of Champions League regarding the group stage. Bitter sweet evening for the Italians, considering that Milan managed to go through, while Juventus were eliminated.

Real Madrid is also among the teams qualified for the round of 16. The Spanish team, holder of the title and the record of victories of the coveted big-eared trophy.

The Blancos have ruled at home the Scots of Celtic for a net result of 5 to 1, thus consolidating the first place in the group won in front of Leipzig, Shaktar and Celtic.

If the sporting results obviously made the Italian coach happy and proud, a few hours earlier had happened very unpleasant episode in his private life, the disappearance of his beloved mother-in-law.

Real’s message for Carlo Ancelotti

The first to show closeness and condolence to Carlo Ancelotti were those of the his companyReal Madrid.

The club from the Spanish capital has issued a Note which also served as the very announcement of the woman’s disappearance. Here are the words written in the press release:

Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of María Concepción Barrena Gutiérrez, mother of Mariann Barrena, wife of our coach Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid would like to express your condolences and your love for you and your affection for all your family and loved ones. María Concepción Barrena Gutiérrez died at the age of 95. Rest in peace.

Another very serious bereavement hit another highly respected Italian coach a few weeks ago. Fabio Liverani, in fact, has recently had an illness lost his ex-wife and mother of his young children.