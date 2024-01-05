AOn Christmas Eve, two days before his death, Wolfgang Schäuble said goodbye to friends and everyone who had celebrated the Christmas service there with him for many years in the Evangelical City Church in Offenburg. On Christmas Day, he and his family went to the Hotel Ritter in Durbach for the traditional, festive venison meal. As always. Schäuble wanted to give his family one last Christmas together. He then died on Boxing Day.

This Friday, Norbert Lammert, the former President of the Bundestag, stands in front of the portal of the Offenburg church, grieving and at the same time thoughtful. Federal and state political celebrities pass him by. “He wasn't an entertainer, he was focused on what he thought was necessary. In contrast to some chancellors in this republic, he shaped post-war history,” says Lammert about Schäuble.