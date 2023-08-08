The man had been ill with ALS for some time: the announcement of the family

In the last few hours a great mourning has struck Sandra Bullock. The newspaper ‘People’ has indeed made public the news of the untimely death of Bryan Randall, photographer and companion of the actress who died forever at the age of 57; the man had been ill with ALS for some time.

He died at the age of 57 Bryan Randall, former model, photographer of great renown and partner of Sandra Bullock. To announce the untimely death of the man, who had been fighting against the for about three years ALSwas the family through an official statement made public by the magazine ‘People’.

With these words, Bryan Randall’s family made the news of the public premature death of man:

It is with great sadness that we announce that on August 5 Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Bryan chose early on to keep his ALS journey private, and we did our best to comply with his request.

And, continuing, the family of the actress’ partner asks everyone for maximum respect for the mourning that has affected her:

We are immensely grateful for the doctors who have faced this disease with us without ever giving up and for the incredible nurses who have become our roommates, sacrificing time with their families to be with ours. At this time we ask that you respect our privacy as you mourn and accept the impossible task of saying goodbye to Bryan.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall, a love story that began in 2015

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall they met for the first time in 2015, the year in which the man took pictures of the actress’s son on the occasion of his birthday; they have never left each other since. In a recent interview, the Hollywood star had spoken about her partner with these words: