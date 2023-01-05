DThe German ski icon Rosi Mittermaier is dead. Her family announced this on Thursday. The former ski racer and two-time Olympic champion fell asleep peacefully on Wednesday with her family after a serious illness. The mother of the former German ski star Felix Neureuther was 72 years old.

The Bavarian state parliament recognized Mittermaier as an exceptional personality. “Rosi Mittermaier was an exceptional ski racer. Even after her skiing career, she was an exceptional personality and popular figure – always active, always committed, both sportingly and socially,” said Ilse Aigner (CSU), President of the State Parliament, on Thursday.

DSV and DOSB appreciate Mittermaier

The German Ski Association (DSV) also described his former top athlete as an “extraordinary” personality. “Rosi Mittermaier was friendly and humble, always willing to help, always available for a good cause – regardless of the function in which she could support. Sport taught her values ​​such as friendship and fairness, and she upheld these values ​​throughout her life,” said DSV President Franz Steinle in a statement from the association. “She was a human soul,” said Steinle about Mittermaier, who had been involved in charitable projects after her career, for example as patron of the German Children’s Rheumatism Foundation.

The President of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), Thomas Weikert, spoke of very sad news for German sport. “Thank you, dear Rosi Mittermaier, for the enthusiasm that you aroused in so many people and for your commitment far beyond sport! The gold medals were one of the most formative memories of winter sports in my youth.”









Double Olympic champion Markus Wasmeier told the sports information service: “We have lost a fantastic person. Rosi had a heart as big as a bus, she was always there for everyone – that was unique. You won’t find someone like that again, she leaves a huge gap.”







Mittermaier provided one of the biggest celebrations in German Olympic history when she won two gold medals in downhill and slalom and one silver medal in giant slalom in Innsbruck in 1976. “These uniquely emotional moments still feel as if they were yesterday,” said former DOSB President Alfons Hörmann.

Mittermaier was then regularly asked about Innsbruck. The down-to-earth Upper Bavarian became known as “Gold-Rosi” and was practically a pop star after the Olympics. “In my parents’ house there was a whole room full of mail and packages. The postman told us that 27,000 letters came in one month, he got totally mad because he had to bring the whole flood up to the Winklmoosalm,” Mittermaier recalled on the occasion of her 70th birthday.

She loved skiing. “For me, pure skiing is still the most beautiful thing there is and where my heart will always rise,” said the alpine icon, who didn’t want to be reduced to the competitive athlete of that time.

She had achieved too many other goals in her life for that. As an advertising ambassador, for example, she traveled the world. Mittermaier founded a family in Garmisch with her husband, the former ski racer Christian Neureuther. Son Felix later became the most successful German racing driver in World Cup history.