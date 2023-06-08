Difficult days for Rosanna Banfi which yesterday made a very sad announcement about Instagram. The daughter of Lino Banfi announced the passing of his beloved dog. The post is very moving and has been commented on by many people who wanted to make him feel their closeness.

“My Duckling, too soon, you animals have this cursed habit of leaving us too soon. You make us fall in love and then you leave us. My Gilda, you were a good dog and despite your minimum size you were brave. You have travelled, you have walked in the woods, in the snow, everywhere. You had a good life and a good death, always together. I miss you already my Daisy Duck” – this is the content of the post accompanied by photos of the dog.

These are some of the comments from fans who understand very well how it feels right now: “Happy bridge, ducky, you will always be in your mother’s heart”. Then again: “As I understand you for 15 years with my Gala a jack russel always together … still today it comes to me in my dreams!”.

Very difficult period for the Banfi family who only a few weeks ago had to deal with the disappearance of Amanuelson of Michele Lagrasta, his cousin.

His father revealed it on social media Linen who wrote a very moving post.