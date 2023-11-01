Rocco Siffredi announces the sad loss that has marked his private life leaving fans speechless: Here’s what happened

Rocco Siffredi, was the protagonist of a very sad and painful story. Precisely, through his official social profiles, the well-known Italian actor shared a message full of pain.

Through his words, he wanted to share with his fans the news of a loss that hurt him deeply. A sudden and unexpected loss is what took a young 23-year-old girl away forever.

As it is known, Rocco Siffredi he is carrying out some very important projects, including participation in reality shows. Especially the latter, they allowed people to know her great sensitivity and her human side.

Mourning for Rocco Siffredi, the sad announcement: “A great pain”

These very sensitive and human sides of his also emerged in the message he wanted to share on all his official social profiles. Through it, all her pain and sorrow for what happened shines through.

“You were elegant and rare sweetness, this world needed people like you. It was very sad for those like me who knew and appreciated you to know that you decided so abruptly to leave but I respect it even if it hurts.”

“And know that you will remain forever in my heart and in that of the Siffredi team who always loved you”. According to one of the sources, which is the most accredited, it seems that the young girl was taken from her life through a purely voluntary gesture.

The young girl, only 23 years old, would have made that crazy gesture in Budapest, on Friday around 11pm. Her name is Mia Split, known internationally for her scenes.

The young woman began her career way back in 2019, when she managed to get the award for best starlet at the 2020 XBIZ Awards. Furthermore, she has always shown her support for civil rights.

She had recently married a woman, and subsequently expressed herself very harshly on the treatment that was denied to LGBTQ+ people in her native land, Russia.

Land that he had to abandon to avoid conviction, due to strong social discrimination. Many colleagues and friends in Budapest said they were saddened and shocked by that crazy gesture.