The presenter gave her last farewell to her little dog with a moving social post

Rita Dalla Chiesa he is experiencing terrible mourning. In fact, a few hours ago, the presenter announced the disappearance of the little dog Pedro whom she wanted to greet with a moving social post. Let’s find out together what happened and what her words were.

Terrible mourning for Rita Dalla Chiesa. As already anticipated, in the course of the last few hours the former presenter of Forums announced the disappearance of his pet dog Pedro who had been by his side for 20 years. The presenter decided to dedicate some sweet words to him that did not go unnoticed and that moved everyone.

Thus begins the farewell message that Rita Dalla Chiesa wrote for her little dog Pedro:

He was my little dog, he was my partner for 20 years. He was Pedro, a beautiful soul, he had sweet eyes. I have never received so much love and loyalty in my life.

And, continuing, the presenter of Forums he then added:

It was he who filled many of my days without sun. I know you will wait for me, my Pedrito. But what pain now. You were the only one who trusted me even when I was driving and cooking.

The words that Rita Dalla Chiesa wrote for her doggie they accompanied a shot of Pedro that the presenter shared on her social page.

After the announcement of the disappearance of Pedrothere were many people who showed affection and closeness to Rita Dalla Chiesa for the terrible mourning who is living in these hours. We too join the presenter’s pain for the loss of her faithful four-legged friend with whom she shared the most important moments of her life.