In the last few hours a terrible mourning has struck Paolo Brosio and all his family. Anna Marcacci Brosio, the mother of the journalist who had been hospitalized for a few days due to some health problems, passed away at the age of 102. The news was made public by Federica Panicucci a Morning 5.

During the episode of Morning 5 aired this morning, Federica Panicucci announced the death of the mother of Anna Marcacci Brosio, mother of Paolo Brosio. These were the words with which the presenter gave the sad news to the viewers of the show:

In the night, a few hours ago, Paolo Brosio’s mother, Anna, passed away. We remember her with affection and send a hug to Paolo.

The words of Federica Panicucci were then followed by those of the priest present in the studio who expressed himself regarding the sad story with these words:

I heard from Paolo last night and he asked me to pray. I did it with the cloistered nuns and we prayed for Anna, but above all for Paolo that God help him at this moment.

The Lady Anna Marcacci Brosio she had just turned 102 and had been hospitalized for a few days due to some health problems. The journalist himself had made the news public with these words during an episode of Today is another day: