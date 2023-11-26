The singer and her husband Osvaldo in tears over the passing of their dog

Orietta Berti he is without a doubt one of the most loved and appreciated characters on the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours, the singer has become the protagonist of an announcement that has left everyone speechless. Let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

In recent weeks Orietta Berti has been playing the role of judge in I Sing Generation, together with Albano Carrisi, Michelle Hunziker and Claudio Amendola. In an interview given to the weekly ‘Intimità’, the singer spoke about the program, considering it a great opportunity for the young protagonists. These were her words about it:

A great opportunity, I advise the very young people of Canale Cinque to take it as a wonderful game, they will surely all experience wonderful emotions that they will remember for a lifetime. Today there are many more possibilities for aspiring singers. In my time there wasn’t all this, the internet, social media, a talent like Io Canto Generation is a wonderful opportunity.

But it didn’t end here. In addition to talking about her experience as a judge on the Canale5 program hosted by Gerry Scotti, Orietta Berti revealed to the well-known weekly magazine that she and her husband Osvaldo had experienced a terrible mourning. The singer has in fact announced that she has lost one of her dogs. These were her words about it:

Osvaldo and I live in a three-story house and on the ground floor we have a dog.

And, continuing with her speech, Orietta Berti then added:

First there were two but unfortunately one is gone leaving him to deal with unspeakable pain.

The loss of his doggie represents an unbridgeable void, but Orietta tries to move forward thinking about work on this new television adventure in which she is the protagonist. on Canale5.