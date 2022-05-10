Another tragedy for the singer Nick Cave: son Jethro has died, who worked as a model and was well known in the fashion world. Seven years ago the singer he had lost his third son Arthur, tragically fell from a cliff. The impact had been fatal. Today Nick Cave also has to say goodbye to his second son who died under mysterious circumstances.

Jethro Cave was 31 years old and died seven years after his brother Arthur, who passed away at the age of 15 in 2015 after falling off a cliff in Brighton, Britain. Another hard blow for the family shaken by yet another tragic mourning. The news was given by the Australian singer-songwriter himself:

With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, is dead. We would be grateful for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.

The 31-year-old model had just left prison on bail. Officers arrested him for injuring his mother, who was injured after the two had a heated argument over cigarettes.

THE relationship between Jethro and his father they had never been idyllic: they had met for the first time when he was 7 years old.

It was a tough time, but in the end it was great. To my eternal regret, I didn’t have much contact with Jethro in the early years, but now I have a very good relationship with him.

The causes of the death of the 31-year-old model who had worked with Balenciaga are not yet known. He had already had problems with justice: he had followed a path to detoxify himself from the substances he was addicted to and could not have contact with his mother.

His 15-year-old brother Arthur died in 2015 when he fell off a cliff after taking hallucinogens. The dead model had two other siblings on his father’s side: 30-year-old Luke born from his first marriage to Viviane Carneiro and 21-year-old Earl from his marriage to Susie Bick.