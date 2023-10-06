Former knight of Men and Women shares on social media the mourning that saw him as the protagonist: here’s who we’re talking about and what happened

Men and women it has been going on for about a month now, and beyond the many news and criticisms that have filled websites and newspapers, many have noticed the lack of some of the most well-known faces of the program.

Although they have been followed throughout the summer, some characters such as Gemma Galgani have returned to the program, while some like Riccardo Guarnieri, they left without saying a word. Apparently, the latter found his soul mate outside the program.

While Ida is happily engaged, Armando Incarnato also did not return to the program. But the name of the Tarantino, who has completely disappeared from the radars of Men and Women since last May, continues to be talked about.

Mourning for Men and Women, the sad announcement of the former knight: “Unfortunately he is no longer here”

After a long time, his ex Roberta Di Padua wanted to reveal some background on the story that involved Riccardo Guarnieri with Giusy and Mariagrazia. The woman then revealed that in her time Riccardo sent her gifts anonymously, making her believe she had a secret admirer.

And finally, that only at the end of filming the program did he confess the reality of the facts to her. Riccardo Guarnieri never responded to Roberta’s words, considering that he has completely disappeared from social media for several months.

In the past few hours, however, the former knight has made his return to social media, sharing one with his followers very sad news. Through a story uploaded to his official Instagram profile, Riccardo reported the disappearance of his landmark; Grandpa.

He wanted to share all his sadness through Instagram stories, first with a photo in which he portrayed his hand entwined with that of his grampausing as the soundtrack “You live by love” by Ennio Morricone.

While a few hours later, he wanted to upload a video, still in the company of his grandfather: “Even if it’s in dialect. I wanted to publish this video to share with you one of the many funny moments with my grandfather, who unfortunately it is no longer there“. Finally, she wanted to thank all those who showed condolence and closeness: “I want to thank everyone for the numerous messages I am receiving.”