Over the last few hours, Armando Incarnato had to face a painful tragedy, announcing it directly on social media. The protagonist of Men and women, made his mourning public, shocking his many supporters. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Armando Incarnato is a face much loved and discussed within the popular television program hosted by Maria De Filippi. His absence temporary from the program had already attracted the attention of viewers, and had only recently returned to broadcast.

Armando Incarnato: the heartbreaking announcement

To spread theannouncement of the loss of a very significant person was himself through a post posted on his Instagram account. These were the words written to accompany the caption of the post in question:

Everything has a beginning and everything has an end. We will all meet there anyway, as on earth so in heaven there will be differences between human beings and you will make a difference there too. Have a good trip and rest assured that you will find the doors open. Advise that if I arrive earlier than expected I want the red carpet.

At the moment, we are not aware of theidentity of the missing person, nor of the nature details of the tragedy that struck him. Therefore, it is not clear whether it is a family member or a close friend. However, one thing is certain: Armando had a special bond with this person considering the palpable pain from his statements.

Needless to say, there were numerous messages of support which the contestant of the dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi received. There decision sharing his pain publicly allowed him to connect even more with his own fan who expressed the utmost solidarity.