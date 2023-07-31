An illness that quickly took her away from the affection of all those who loved her, Sabrina Giambartolomei was only 50 years old

The entertainment world is mourning the sudden and unexpected passing of Sabrina Giambartolomeiknown producer and organizer of events, as well as best friend of Maria Grazia Cucinotta.

Sabrina Giambartolomei died forever at the age of 50, within the walls of the Sant’Andrea hospital in Rome. She had been hospitalised, as explained by the First Citizen of Nepi, the producer’s town of birth, after being diagnosed with a illness that she failed to defeat and that quickly snatched her from the love of her loved ones.

The woman was well known and the whole community is still incredulous at the news. L’last goodbye Sabrina will be celebrated today, at 4.30 pm at the Cathedral of Nepi.

Sabrina Giambartolomei and the heartbreaking post of her friend Maria Grazia Cucinotta

She was a friend, the best, one of the most important people in the life of Maria Grazia Cucinotta. He prayed and hoped to receive the news of his resignation and to see her again, to embrace her again, as always.

I waited for you to wake up and it all started again between your laughter and hugs where you returned as a child and I held you tight… Instead you continued your journey out of this world where you leave everyone with an infinite emptiness. Sabrina my love, best friend. Sabrina tvb forever.

Farewell posts

There are numerous farewell posts that have appeared on social media, as a last farewell to an extraordinary woman, who will forever be remembered for her talent and her smiles. Even the Mayor di Nepi published a post on social media, to embrace the pain of the woman’s family and send her condolences on behalf of the entire community.