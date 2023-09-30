These are the words of the presenter: “You will be missed”

Over the last few hours, a terrible loss has hit the world of entertainment. In fact, a little while ago the news emerged of the death of Adriano Fabi, the husband of Enzo Arbore’s sister who passed away at the age of 77. The news of the man’s passing also struck deeply Mara Venier who wanted to send a moving message to man.

Adriano Fabi he passed away at the age of 77 after having fought for a long time against an illness that left him with no escape. The man was very well known in the entertainment world since he accompanied him for a very long time Renzo Arbore during his artistic career.

Mara Venier, the pain of the passing of Adriano Fabi: “Goodbye…”

As already mentioned, Mara Venier was deeply affected by the news of the passing of Adriano Fabi, a well-known Italian producer. The presenter of Sunday In decided to pay a final farewell to the man via his Instagram page. These were the words of Mara Venier’s message:

Goodbye Adriano… we were a happy family for many years…💔 A hug to Sabina, Marco, Renzo. R.I.P.

After sharing the post, many people joined in ache by Mara Venier, showing her affection and closeness even with a simple message.

As already mentioned, Adriano Fabi is known in the entertainment world for being an established music producer and artist. In addition to Renzo Arbore, other very famous artists also had the opportunity to collaborate with him. Among the many we can mention, for example, the great Pino Daniele but also Lorella Cuccarini, Heather Parisi and Maurizio Ferrini. Not everyone knows that Adriano Fabi is also the author of two songs. The first bears the title ‘Daddy’s dream’ and dates back to 1971; the second is ‘Since you’ve been gone’. THE funerals of man will take place on Monday 2 October at 11.30 in the Basilica San Camillo De Lellis.