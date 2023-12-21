These are days of grave mourning for Lilli Gruber. On Tuesday 19 December the well-known journalist lost her mother, Herlinde Deutsch Gruber. The lady was 96 years old and lived in Egna, in the province of Bolzano. According to what has been made public on the web, the woman's funeral will be held on Friday 22 December, at 3 pm, in the parish church of San Nicola in Egna.

Serious mourning for Lilli Gruber. As already mentioned, on Tuesday 19 December, the well-known journalist lost her mother. We remember that Mrs Herlinde Deutsch Gruber he was 96 years old. There are many who in these hours have clung to the journalist's pain due to the serious loss she is experiencing.

According to what is circulating on the web, at the moment Lilli Gruber has not released any statements on the disappearance of her mother. The note journalist he had a beautiful relationship with his mother; his father, Alfred Gruber, was a building contractor from Cortaccia, a small village located on a plateau in the Adige valley.

It seems that Lilli Gruber's mother always wanted German to be spoken at home in compliance with Austro-Hungarian customs. In a recent interview Lilli Gruber told an anecdote from her childhood that had never been revealed before. There journalist revealed that in kindergarten a nun called her mother to tell her Lilli's difficulties in learning Italian.

At that point the mom of the journalist replied to the nun with these words:

Sister, I don't know when Lilli will learn Italian, or how. But I'm sure of one thing: when she speaks it, she will certainly do it better than all the others.

As already mentioned, the journalist did not release any statement regarding the serious matter mourning which hit her last December 19th.