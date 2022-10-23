The young man died at only 26, it is a mystery about his death: this is what was discovered

In these last hours Kevin Nash is experiencing a real mourning. Journalist Sean Ross Sapp revealed on Twitter last October 20 that his son Tristen passed away prematurely at the age of 26. It is currently a mystery about the young man’s death. Let’s try to find out what happened in detail.

The news of the untimely death of Tristen Nash left everyone speechless. This is what Sean Ross Sapp stated in a Twitter note published last October 20:

On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I must sadly report that their son Tristen Nash died tragically at the age of 26.

There were many who joined the ache of the young man’s family. Tristen’s father and mother closed in utter pain and asked everyone to respect this moment, as well as send prayers for their poor boy.

Mourning in the world of sports, the son of wrestler Kevin Nash died prematurely

Needless to say, the news of the premature disappearance of Tristen left the entire world of sport and wrestling in utter despair, since Kevin Nash was one of the strongest athletes ever.

Tristen was born in 1996 and was the only one son Kevin and his wife. The boy often made himself the protagonist of the shots shared by his father on his social page. About eight years the name of the young man had been at the center of the main news papers as he was involved in one brawl with his father.

At the moment the causes that have the premature have not yet emerged disappearance by Tristen. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out how this story will evolve and if there will be any news regarding this news that has shocked the entire world of sport. In the meantime, the family has asked for the utmost respect for the privacy.