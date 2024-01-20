These are the words of the former protagonist of Temptation Island: “I have a broken heart and my strength abandons me”

Mourning for Katia Fanelli. As already anticipated, in these hours the former protagonist of Temptation Island she was forced to say goodbye to her beloved Pope, who passed away prematurely due to a serious illness. As already mentioned, Katia addressed her last farewell to her father through a social post that moved all those who follow her.

With these words the former protagonist of Temptation Island he said goodbye to his father for the last time:

I'm out of breath, my heart is shattered and my strength is abandoning me. I write with tears in my eyes because ten days ago my father passed away… I had a bad illness that took him away in just 2 months…

Sometimes life is truly unfair and fate truly cruel. Today I turn 30, you're not here and I don't feel any need to celebrate it, because that's not my priority. You were the greatest and bravest Santa we could have ever had because without you today we would not have become what we are; for all the values ​​of life that you have taught us. A hard worker, with a lot of humility, healthy values ​​and firm principles. Always ready to help everyone. And for this very reason they will remember you, for your great goodness of soul; because you were a force of nature.

