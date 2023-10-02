Tommasino Accardo, Sicilian actor famous for his appearances alongside Fiorello, has passed away forever at the age of 84

Tommasino, historic collaborator and friend of Rosario Fiorello, died yesterday at the age of 84. He lived in the Province of Rome and was now retired, but many of him remember him for the numerous appearances alongside the well-known Sicilian singer and host. The latter made a point of greeting him publicly, with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

A presence that although it has never been central to a program or film, everyone remembers with affection and sympathy.

He’s gone forever, at the age of 84 and for reasons that have not been disclosed, the Sicilian actor Tommaso Accardo, better known by the nickname Tommasino.

Born on March 26, 1939 Gibellina, a very small municipality in the province of Trapani, in the deepest part of Sicily, Tommaso Accardi only achieved success late in life. In fact, since Rosario Fiorello, one of the best-known faces on Italian television and radio discovered him and wanted him with him.

Everyone has seen one of the at least once advertising of the well-known telephone operator of which Fiorello has been a testimonial for a long time. Well, in all those commercials, Tommasino was also a fixed presence.

Advertising but not only. Since Fiorello also brought him with him to many theater stages, television or radio studios where he worked in the past years.

Tommasino’s other appearances

Fiorello but not only. Since Tommaso Accardo also had the opportunity to be part of several movie And TV series quite successful.

In 1985, for example, he starred in director Sergio Martino’s film entitled “Half right half left – 2 players without the ball“, together with Andrea Roncato and Gigi Sammarchi.

In 1999 he was part of the cast of the film “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and in 2006 in the film “But love…yes!“.

More recently, he appeared in three episodes of the famous comedy TV series Boris.

He currently lived in Mentanain the province of Rome, and Fiorello himself announced his death, with a short but touching message published on X, the former Twitter.

Everyone remembers Tommasino with affection and sympathy, as evidenced by many messages received in these hours.