Roberto Russo was kitesurfing: it remains to be clarified whether he was struck by an illness or whether it was a dramatic accident

He was called Roberto Russo, the 40-year-old man who lost his life in Rimini on Saturday evening. The 40-year-old, a senior officer of the Guardia di Finanza, had been found unconscious in the sea of ​​Rimini a few hours earlier. He was kitesurfing and it is unclear whether he was struck by an illness or whether he was the victim of an accident. Countless messages of condolence appeared on the web.

A new tragedy affects the world of institutions and of police Italian. Already in October, two men had lost their lives in tragic circumstances.

Daniele Marino, lieutenant and doctor on board the Amerigo Vespucci, died following a car accident occurred in Brazil, in Fortaleza.

A couple of weeks later Antonio Spedicato, lieutenant captain of the Navy and in particular of the Port Authority of Reggio Calabria, lost the vote at just 40 years old in dramatic circumstances. He was doing kitesurfing, when an illness made him lose consciousness. A swimmer noticed him when it was too late.

A tragically similar fate befell, on Saturday, thesenior officer of the Guardia di Finanza Roberto Russo.

He was also a water sports enthusiast and practicing kitesurfing in the waters of the sea of Rimini.

Another beachgoer would have noticed his lifeless bodyin the area in front of Bagno 60 in the Romagna city.

The same man who found him, a lifeguard, dragged him to shore and immediately alerted the emergency services and began rescue operations. resuscitation.

Condolences for the death of Roberto Russo

The ambulance picked up Russo and transported him to the hospital of Rimini, where however he arrived in already dramatic conditions. A few hours later, in the evening, the doctors gave the news of his death death.

Countless people wanted it remember Roberto Russo for the great man and professional he has always been.

He also showed condolences on social media with a touching post Jamil Sadegholvaad, mayor of Rimini. Here are his words: