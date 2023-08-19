These are the words of the influencer: “Hello my love”

Over the last few hours a terrible mourning has struck Julia DeLellis. Although there is still no official announcement, it seems that the little dog of the influencer and Andrea Damante, Tommy, has passed away due to some health problems. A little while ago the former suitor of Men and women shared an Instagram Story aimed at his faithful four-legged friend.

Mourning for Giulia De Lellis. In recent days, the influencer has had the opportunity to talk to his followers about the health problems that have affected the dog Tommy. According to what the influencer shared a few hours ago, it seems that the furbaby didn’t make it.

Giulia De Lellis shared an Instagram Story featuring a sunset. The image in question was accompanied by a brief but significant caption; these were the words of the influencer:

Bye my love…

Also there mom di Giulia shared on her social page the same image to which she accompanied the following words:

I miss you.

A clue that would confirm the news of Tommy’s disappearance also comes from Deianira Marzano. The gossip maven shared on her Instagram page about her a messageprobably written by a relative of Giulia De Lellis, who would confirm the disappearance of the furbaby:

Hello baby. Today I got the call to tell me you were gone and it breaks my heart. I miss you baby. You will always be in my heart, I love you. I love you, Tommy.

Giulia De Lellis, the dog Tommy died: he was suffering from hydrocephalus

According to what was also revealed by Giulia herself, her faithful four-legged friend was affected by hydrocephalus. It is a neurological condition characterized by a cerebrospinal fluid in the skull.

The influencer had revealed that Tommy had undergone anoperation went well.