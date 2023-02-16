The singer chose his Instagram page to say goodbye to Alberto Radius, his friend and colleague

In these hours the world of Italian music has been struck by a serious mourning. In fact, at the age of 80, Alberto Radius, guitarist and record producer, as well as a friend of many artists, left us. Needless to say, the news made many singers fall into total despair. Among the many, Gianluca Grignani who wrote a very sweet dedication for the man on his social profiles.

The world of Italian music and entertainment is in mourning for the passing of Albert Radius. The news of the producer’s death was made public this morning and it proved to be a real blow to the heart for Gianluca Grignani. In fact, the artist defined the man as his mentor.

The singer and Alberto Radius were linked by a relationship of deep affection and mutual esteem; for this reason Gianluca Grignani wanted to say goodbye to his mentor writing some moving words.

This is what the artist wrote a few hours ago on his social pages:

I have no words to describe one of the bitterest awakenings of my life. Memories resurface in the mind, moments of life and music lived together. Just a few months ago you were here in the studio holding me while listening to “When you lack breath”… and now it’s just one of those moments when your breath really fails.

And, continuing, Gianluca Grignani concluded:

Today my mentor, my friend, my source of inspiration passed away… bye Alberto! Yours Gian.

Following the message written byartistthere were many who commented on his words with messages of affection and closeness.

The news of the death of Alberto Radius was announced this morning by the artist’s family. We recall that the guitarist he died following a long battle with a bad guy bad that left him no escape.