Over the last few hours Francesca Fialdini she became the protagonist of a social announcement that worried all her fans. The presenter of Freewheeling here gave his last farewell to his friend and director Lucio Cocchia who wanted to say goodbye with touching words. The man died prematurely at the age of 59 for reasons still unknown.

In these hours the world of entertainment is mourning the untimely death of Lucio Cocchia, a well-known director who died prematurely at the age of 59. After the news of the director’s passing, many people paid their last social respects to the man.

Among the many words written, those of Francesca Fialdini did not go unnoticed. The presenter of Freewheeling here decided to say his final farewell to the director with words that did not go unnoticed and that moved everyone:

To In his image we have worked together for several years. The car trips, the chats, the way you had to lighten things up, your laughter…

As already mentioned, director Lucio Cocchia passed away prematurely at the age of 59. At the moment the causes that led to the premature death of the director.

Who was Lucio Cocchia, the director who died prematurely at the age of 59

Since the 2000s Lucio Cocchia has directed the Rai program In his imagea program hosted by characters such as Lorena BianchettiRosario Carello, Andrea Sarubbi, Benedetta Rinaldi and Francesca Fialdini herself.

The presenter of Freewheeling here wanted to pay homage to Lucio Cocchia by sending him a final greeting on his social media page which did not go unnoticed and which moved everyone. In addition to presenterother personalities belonging to the world of entertainment also said goodbye to the director for the last time.