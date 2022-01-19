Fabio Rovazzi announces the death of his grandmother to fans, here is the moving farewell message

Over the last few hours, news has come from Fabio Rovazzi that has left the world of the web speechless. Recently the famous singer suffered a bereavement: his is passed away Grandmother. The sad announcement was made by himself who published his own on social media farewell message.

Mourning for Fabio Rovazzi. Recently the famous singer announced to all his fans the death of his grandmother. The latter’s death occurred a few hours after the artist’s birthday. There were numerous messages of condolence on his Instagram profile. Let’s find out all together details of the affair.

Over the last few hours Fabio Rovazzi’s grandmother has passed away. For the famous Italian singer a episode so sad it happened right on his birthday. He himself decided to give theannouncement on social media to all his fans. Thus begins the post of the artist:

I bought you some giant cards because lately you started seeing less but despite this you always managed to beat me and win in an incredible way.

As the death of the grandmother happened on the day of birthday of the singer, the latter wanted to joke about and with irony he said:

I will miss your food interrogations and my relationships. Incredible how at Christmas you were with us and within a few days you left us. Sure to choose the day before my birthday … oh well one day we will discuss it.

The moving words of Fabio Rovazzi for his grandmother

Turning to his grandmother, Fabio Rovazzi concluded the post claiming to be happy because now she herself will be able to reach his husband disappeared two years ago:

I am happy to think that now you have finally joined the grandfather who had left you alone for two years.

However, numerous were the comments by all fan of the artist who showed him all their support and affection. These are the latest words that can be read in the youtuber’s post: