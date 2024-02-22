In these last hours the name of Eros Ramazzotti has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main newspapers. The storm that hit Marica Pellegrinelli in recent days has nothing to do with it, but the reason this time is very serious. The singer was forced to say goodbye to her beloved dad. The heartbreaking Instagram post shared just now is moving.

These are the hours of great mourning for Eros Ramazzotti. As already mentioned, the singer lost his beloved father and wanted to announce the sad news through a story shared on his Instagram page. Mr Rodolfo Ramazzottia former construction worker, has passed away at the age of 87.

As already written, a few minutes ago the singer shared a story on his Instagram page to say a final farewell to his beloved father. Just two words to accompany a shot that portrays Eros as a child together with his dad and his brother:

Hi Dad.

Eros Ramazzotti and the words about his father at the Sanremo Festival 2024: “Thanks to him because he left me free to…”

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of 'Terra Promessa', one of his most famous songs, Eros Ramazzotti was one of the super guests of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival. After the performance, the singer felt obliged to thank his father, towards whom he had some beautiful words:

Thanks to my father because he always left me free to make my own choices.

Aurora Ramazzotti also shared a post in which she bids her last farewell to her beloved grandfather: