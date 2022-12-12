The actor said goodbye to his father a few days before Christmas

It is these hours of great mourning that he is experiencing Enzo Salvi. Yesterday the actor, through his Facebook page, announced the disappearance of his beloved father Tony. We recall that Enzo was very close to his father whose disappearance leaves an unfillable void in him.

Yesterday, through his Facebook page, Enzo Salvi announced the disappearance of his dad Tony. The Roman actor was forced to say goodbye to his father a few days before the Christmas holidays. As repeatedly reiterated by Enzo, father and son were very tied up and with him a piece of his heart goes away.

These were the words that Enzo Salvi wrote to bid his last farewell to his beloved Pope Tony:

Hello my dad. You left suddenly, without you I don’t know if I’ll make it.

But also the actor’s son, Manuel, has chosen social networks to say goodbye to his beloved not no:

You made me a man and you have always been close to me. I have always valued and loved you as a person and the man you were. It’s difficult without you but now we’ll take care of grandma, like you did for a lifetime.

There were many who clung to the ache felt by the Salvi family in these hours, sending the actor messages of affection and closeness.

Enzo Salvi, the Roman actor protagonist of a misadventure with his parrot

A few years ago Enzo Salvi became the protagonist of a real misadventure together with his parot. All those who follow him know the great passion that the Roman actor has for parrots. His beloved bird, Fly, was shot some time ago by a boy who threw some stones.

Two years after this drama, the judge has decided to archive the case considering it not serious. In this regard, the Roman actor has never exposed himself regarding the sentence.