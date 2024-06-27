Sad day for the journalist in Mediaset for over thirty years. We are inevitably talking about a piece of history, from when the Fininvest networks were born, before officially becoming the name we know today, namely Mediaset.

Great sorrow and closeness on the part of all his colleagues. Cesara Buonamici, a journalist at Canale 5 for many years, is today mourning the loss of his mother Rosa, who passed away at the age of 94. The news was first reported by ‘Fanpage’, which learned the information from sources within Mediaset.

Following the first public communications, Clemente Mimun, director of TG5, expressed his condolences on message of closeness: “A big hug to Cesara”, writes the director on social media, accompanied by a photo in which the journalist is portrayed together with her mother and other people. Mimun was also the first to make public the mourning of the Mediaset journalist, Cesara Buonamici. On her X profile, Mimun published two particular images: one shows the journalist together with her mother and another of a group, taken during a dinner with friends.

In 2021, during an interview with very truea well-known program hosted by Silvia Toffanin, the TG5 journalist and former commentator of Big Brotherhad told some details of his strait bond with the mother Rosa, who turned 92 that September. “He’s a rock, with that still slightly mischievous look. She’s very witty, she makes great jokes, even dry ones,” Buonamici told the well-known Mediaset program.

“He is a born commander, he always kept an eye on me and my brother. We grew up eating bread and oil, things from the garden, he always paid great attention to nutrition,” the journalist said when describing his childhood. Despite theold ageBuonamici described her mother as someone who is able to keep control of the situation and who, in fact, occasionally jokingly scolds her. “She always has her finger on the pulse of the situation, she has an extraordinary temper. On television she scolds me if my hair is badly combed or not dressed as she thinks.”