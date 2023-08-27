Home page World

From: Felix Durach

American show host Bob Barker has died at the age of 99. © Damian Dovarganes/dpa

Millions of Americans watched his TV shows for more than half a century. Now Bob Barker has left the stage forever.

Los Angeles – As host of the popular game show “The Price is Right”, he shaped US television history for decades. Presenter Bob Barker has died at the age of 99. “It is with deep sadness that we announce that the world’s greatest MC (Master of Ceremonies) who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” Barker’s spokesman Roger Neal quoted as saying.

Bob Barker is dead: US presenter legend dies at the age of 99

Barker began hosting The Price Is Right in 1972 and continued into 2007. Barker was 83 when he last appeared on the show. During his time as moderator of the show, he shaped the show, which is very popular in the USA, and the development of TV moderation itself. The Price is Right continues with a different host 16 years after Barker’s retirement.

Over the course of his long television career, spanning over half a century, Barker has been recognized with 19 Emmy Awards. In 1976 he was immortalized with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. The show master was also known as a committed animal rights activist. A longtime Miss America pageant host, around 1987 he refused to host a show if the contestants wore real furs. The organizers of the competition then gave in, the contenders for the title of Miss USA ran across the stage with artificial furs.

“The Price is Right” presenter dies – Bob Barker shaped US television

Bob Barker is also likely to appeal to younger audiences through his guest appearance on the TV series “How I Met Your Mother” be known. In the show’s second season, the episode “Showdown” revolves around participation in “The Price is Right”. Barker played himself.

The presenter legend last lived in Los Angeles. Barker’s wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, died of lung cancer in 1981. The couple had no children. (fd with dpa)