These are the words of the food blogger: “I didn’t have time to say goodbye”

On the evening of Saturday 5 August Blessed Rossi she became the protagonist of an announcement that moved all her followers. In fact, the food blogger gave the news of the disappearance of her aunt Juliet, to whom she wanted to give a last social greeting that moved everyone about her. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Mourning for Benedetta Rossi. As already anticipated, the food blogger has announced the disappearance of hers aunt Juliet to whom he dedicated sweet words. A piece of news that arrived in the late evening of Saturday 5 August. Benedetta Rossi’s moving social farewell for her aunt Giulietta began with these words:

Last night Aunt Juliet left us. I didn’t have time to say goodbye, as I would have liked, and I feel terribly guilty about it. I was on my way home from Milan where I’m recording the new TV show and hadn’t been there for almost two weeks.

And, continuing, the food blogger then added:

She was waiting for me and was curious to know the latest news because she was proud of me…but I couldn’t tell her in person. After grandma, another pillar of my life passed away. I would like to write many things but today I can’t. The only thought that calms me is imagining that now she and grandmother are together again to keep each other company.

There were many who joined in the pain of family by Benedetta Rossi for the disappearance of Aunt Giulietta.

Benedetta Rossi and concern for her aunt Giulietta

Some time ago Benedetta Rossi had expressed great concern to her aunt Giulietta about her health conditions. These were the words of the food bloggers about: