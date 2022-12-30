Benedetta Rossi’s grandmother died: “I have no words to describe my pain”

Benedetta Rossi, the well-known food blogger of “Fatto in casa da Benedetta” announced on social networks the disappearance of her beloved grandmother Blandina.

Benedetta had often mentioned her grandmother both in her program and in her video recipes. The sad news of her was given on her social channels, through a post.

Grandma Blandina was 99 years old. “Today my Nonna Blandina left us, she passed away peacefully in her bed. I would like to write many things… but now I can’t. On this sad day the only thing I can do is be silent in pain, with my family and with my Aunt Juliet who lost her friend, “sister” and lifelong companion”, these were the words della Rossi who just a few weeks ago had spoken of the fact that both her grandmother and aunt hadn’t been well.

Many of his followers commented on the post with messages of condolence. Benedetta’s last shot with her grandmother Blandina dates back to her 99th birthday.