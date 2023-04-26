Mourning for Baby Vio who announced the sudden disappearance of his grandfather on social media George. The sad news came while she was flying from Nimes where she had attended the World Cup.

The Paralympic athlete was very close to his grandfather, his first absolute fan. Once Bebe arrived home, she wanted to remember grandfather Giorgio with a long message published on social networks accompanied by some very tender shots together.

“Grandpa Giorgio was my number 1 fan and official keeper of the medals and awards since I was little. I couldn’t wait to win some to go home and see him happy. He went around proudly, convinced that they also served as skip-the-lines at the post office and discount bonus at the pharmacy… legendary! Grandpa passed away suddenly yesterday just as we were on the flight back to Italy from the World Cup in Nimes… the medals will go with him anyway. Super Nonno Giorgio forever in our hearts and at my races” – his long message.

Grandfather Giorgio was very proud of her and jealously guarded the medals won by his granddaughter both at the Olympics and at the European and world cups. In total there are two gold medals won at the Paralympics and nine at the World and European Championships. All medals that will go away together with Giorgio.

Obviously the post had a great prominence and there were so many messages of closeness from the fans.

A few days ago he was joking about the new bionic arms

Baby Vio he has always lived his disability with extreme security and freedom. She has never been afraid to appear in public even joking especially for her prosthetic arms. He had also recently posted on her social networks the arrival of her new bionic arms designed especially for her. “My bionic hands are so cool, I can’t wait to try all the gestures” – he said on social media.