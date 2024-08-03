For years, Max Cooked woke up Virgin Radio listeners with his unmistakable RockAndTalk. Today, however, it is the broadcaster itself that has to give the saddest news: the well-known DJ and music critic passed away at the age of 62 during the night between Thursday and Friday at the hospital in Asti, where he was admitted to intensive care following an illness that occurred on July 9th.

Virgin Radio wanted to be the first to inform the public of his passing and remember the long experience with Massimo:

“Massimo Cotto left us tonight. We at Virgin Radio, his (second) home, want to be the ones to tell you, because Massimo was one of us. Massimo was a phenomenal host but also much more. His interviews are masterful. An extraordinary journalist, writer, author, theater actor always with the desire to tell and (enchant) amaze those in front of him or listening to him”.

Before landing at Virgin RadioCotto had enchanted the listeners with his Rock Bazar Pillswhere he told the follies of the great rock artists. Since 2016 he had moved to the morning program together with Dr. Feelgood and the Black Knight, bringing his unmistakable humor and his infinite passion for music to say good morning to radio listeners.

Farewell to Massimo Cotto, a leading figure in Italian radio

Massimo Cotto leaves behind his wife, Chiara Burattiactress, her son Francesco, 17, and her mother, Marisa. His wife Chiara remembers him with a touching photo taken in Colmar last April:

“You improvise wild dances, sometimes you stumble, we drink Riesling and eat spectacular cordon bleu. We are having a great time, like every time we are together. I always told you that you saved me. It is true. We met when I was a shy and teetotaller girl (you always made sure to specify this) and we walked together for 21 years. Not always downhill, but we had great legs. The thing that pisses me off the most is that you saved me, but I couldn’t save you. Keep blowing in the wind. No one will ever forget you, not even for a moment. I promise you.”

Numerous comments on social media from long-time friends: from Linus to Renga, passing through the post by Antonella Clerici who remembers her friend and colleague. The presenter gave her last farewell to the presenter with these words:

Hi Massimo.

Massimo Cotto has left an indelible mark on the world of music and radio, a point of reference for rock lovers and beyond. His voice, his humor and his deep knowledge of music will be greatly missed.

