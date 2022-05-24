Home page World

Actor Horst Sachtleben in his role as Bishop Rossbauer in “For Heaven’s sake” on ARD. The picture was taken in 2011. © Photo: imago stock & people/Imago Images | Editing: IPPEN.MEDIA

Actor Horst Sachtleben has died. This was confirmed by his wife on Tuesday.

Munich – Actor Horst Sachtleben died at the age of 91. His agency announced this on Tuesday, citing Sachtleben’s wife Pia Hänggi. One of the actor’s best-known roles was that of Bishop Rossbauer in the ARD“For heaven’s sake” series. Since 2002, Sachtleben had been part of the ensemble of the long-running TV hit alongside Fritz Wepper, which ended last year.

In the course of the corona pandemic, Sachtleben withdrew from the profession. “All the regulations and the fear of infection made my decision easier,” he told the German Press Agency on the occasion of his 90th birthday in September 2020.

“I’ve had a good life and I’m trying to make the most of what time I have left and enjoy it,” he said at the time. Born in Berlin, he was married to actress Pia Hänggi for 47 years and lived near Munich. “I enjoy the garden and being with my wife who takes good care of me. I lack for nothing!” he said in 2020.

According to his agency, Sachtleben studied theater studies in Berlin and took acting lessons at the same time. This was followed by engagements on German-speaking stages such as Berlin, Zurich, Bonn and Munich.

